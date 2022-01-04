JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Heartfelt Message For Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisberger

Smith-Schuster: "If tonight is the last ride at home, I have to say thank you."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may have played his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. The 39-year-old has been rumored for retirement following the Steelers 2021 season.

Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media before kickoff to share some words for his quarterback.

"If tonight is the last ride at home, I have to say thank you to one of the best QBs in NFL History for welcoming me into this league, helping me grow, and being there for me in every step of my career. It’s been an honor to catch passes and take the field with you. Thank you, 7!"

According to ESPN, Roethlisberger privately "told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Roethlisberger is in the final year of his contract with Pittsburgh. He turns 40-years-old in March.

