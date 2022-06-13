Ex-Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He Would Play For Steelers Again

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't ruling out a return to Pittsburgh in the future. The NFL wide receiver left the Steelers in free agency this offseason for a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith, a return to the black and yellow isn't off the table. After all, he did spend five seasons with the historic franchise.

“I could see myself back here,” Smith-Schuster said at a fundraiser event in Pittsburgh last weekend.

“Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me. It was just very important. It was huge to come back [for his charity fundraiser]. I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn’t have time to say bye to the fans. What we’re doing today is really cool,” Smith-Schuster said.

The TikTok star accumulated 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career with Pittsburgh. He only played in five games last season, after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5.

-----

