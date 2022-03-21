Skip to main content

Ex-USC QB Matt Barkley Signs With Buffalo Bills

Barkley has spent nine seasons in the NFL.

NFL quarterback Matt Barkley is heading back to Buffalo. The former USC quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Bills, the team announced Monday. 

Barkley, 31, spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons last season. He became a free agent in 2022. 

The California native previously spent three seasons with the Bills [2018-2020]. During his time in New York, he completed 53 of 97 passes for 788 passing yards and recorded three touchdowns.

Barkley was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 out of USC. He spent four seasons with the Trojans and was a team captain for the Men of Troy.

