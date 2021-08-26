Ex-USC QB Matt Barkley Named Starter for Titans Final Preseason Game

August 26, 2021
Publish date:

Matt Barkley Named Starter for Titans Final Preseason Game

Matt Barkley will start at quarterback against the Chicago Bears.
Author:

The Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as of Thursday. 

According to the NFL Network, "as a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic." 

Although Tannehill could return in time for the Titans game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Mike Vrabel, told reporters that former USC QB Matt Barkley will start on Saturday.

Last week Barkley split reps with fellow NFL quarterback Logan WoodsideBoth players got opportunities during the Titan's preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Barkley completing 12 of 16 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns. 

“I am confident in who I am as a thrower and a passer and a quarterback," Barkley said after the game. "So just to be able to show this staff that I can help this team win and show Ryan I can be an extra set of eyes for him as well, hopefully that was conveyed tonight.”

Barkley, the 9-year NFL vet, signed a one year deal with Tennessee this fall. He previously spent time with the Buffalo Bills in New York, and served as the backup to starter Josh Allen

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

The Tennessee Titans kick things off against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will air on the NFL Network and conclude preseason play for the Titans. 

-----

Screen Shot 2021-08-26 at 1.14.17 PM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

USATSI_13757419
