Report Predicts Massive Payday for No. 3 NBA Draft Pick Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. While getting taken off the draft board so early is certainly exciting, another perk is the big payday each first-round player receives.

According to RealGM's, the Cavs' newest rookie is expected to receive $6,729,300 in first-year salary, $7,065,600 in second-year salary and $7,402,300 in third-year salary. RealGM estimates that his fourth-year option will be set at a 26.4 percent increase over the third-year salary, and the qualifying option is a 31.2 percent increase over the fourth-year salary.

The hope for Cleveland is that the 7-foot big man can help restore the franchise back to it's glory days. But with Mobley's track record and tremendous potential in the league, he should become a valuable asset for the Cavs over the next few years.

During his career at USC, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists per game. He was a consensus All-American, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Mobley recently signed an endorsement deal with Adidas for an undisclosed amount prior to the 2021 NBA Draft.

