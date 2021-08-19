Ex-USC QB Sam Darnold's Carolina Panthers Debut Looming

According to Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule, Darnold may take a few snaps during Carolina's preseason game against the Ravens.

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold's debut with the Carolina Panthers could be right around the corner.

According to Pro Football Talk, "Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Thursday that he is leaning toward putting Darnold in the lineup" for the teams second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"The snaps would be limited as Rhule indicated it will be a cameo appearance for the quarterback," PFT writes. "Other Panthers starters are in the same boat, so Saturday should provide a first glimpse at the kind of team they’ll put on the field this season."

The former Trojan did not play during the Panthers preseason game against the Colts. Rhule said he wanted to rest his starters for Sunday's preseason opener, and focus on giving the twos and threes reps.

"We didn't substitute the ones much here; now we'll get the twos and threes," said Rhule. "This year's different. We cut down to 85 on Tuesday, so I want to make sure all 90 guys are healthy and on tape, so we make the right and appropriate decisions."

Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the New York Jets after spending three seasons with the team. He was drafted in 2017 by New York but failed to generate momentum with the franchise. During his NFL career he has thrown for 8,097 yards, with a 59.8 completion percentage, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

