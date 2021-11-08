Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Ex-USC QB Sam Darnold Expected To Undergo MRI
    Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will undergo an MRI on his shoulder following the Carolina Panthers Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. 

    Head coach Matt Rhule announced the news on Monday. 

    This is the second consecutive week Darnold has juggled injury. During Week 8, he suffered a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons, but cleared concussion protocols prior to the Patriots game. Darnold visibly struggled in Week 9, throwing three interceptions for 172 yards and zero TD's in the 24-6 defeat. 

    "I mean I can't turn the ball over. That's one thing that any coach would tell you," Darnold said after the game. "I have to stop turning the ball over. As far as I know I am the starting quarterback, so I am going to continue to play and continue to give it my all for this team."

    Carolina acquired Darnold from the Jets this offseason, after a three-year tenure with New York. He performed up to expectations initially, but has since regressed throwing eight interceptions in his last five games.

    This season Darnold has gone 182-for-306 for 1,986 yards with seven touchdowns and eleven interceptions.

