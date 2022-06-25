USC's Mobley Brothers To Reunite In Cleveland

USC forward Isaiah Mobley was drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, going No. 49 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Many analysts did not expect Mobley to be drafted, but the Cavs have been very pleased with his brother [Evan Mobley], who just finished second for NBA Rookie of the Year voting and averaged the sixth most blocks per game out of all players.

During the single season the Mobley brothers shared together at USC, Isaiah averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds, improving to 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season as he stepped into a bigger role on the team.

Over the course of his college career, Mobley’s three-point shooting has improved, as well as his playmaking abilities. At 6’10”, 240-pounds, Mobley has a solid frame and is a well-rounded player.

He will need to expand his offensive versatility and become more aggressive on the interior to become a viable option at the next level.

Cleveland’s big-man rotation is already a bit crowded with Evan [Mobley] and Jarrett Allen taking most of the minutes at center. Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen are all offensive-minded forwards as well.

Mobley will likely land on a two-way deal and spend much of next season in the G League as he continue to develop his skill-set.

-----

