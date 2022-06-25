Skip to main content
USC's Mobley Brothers To Reunite In Cleveland

USC's Mobley Brothers To Reunite In Cleveland

Isaiah Mobley was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 49 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Isaiah Mobley was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 49 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

USC forward Isaiah Mobley was drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, going No. 49 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Many analysts did not expect Mobley to be drafted, but the Cavs have been very pleased with his brother [Evan Mobley], who just finished second for NBA Rookie of the Year voting and averaged the sixth most blocks per game out of all players.

During the single season the Mobley brothers shared together at USC, Isaiah averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds, improving to 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season as he stepped into a bigger role on the team.

USATSI_17923565

Over the course of his college career, Mobley’s three-point shooting has improved, as well as his playmaking abilities. At 6’10”, 240-pounds, Mobley has a solid frame and is a well-rounded player. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He will need to expand his offensive versatility and become more aggressive on the interior to become a viable option at the next level.

Cleveland’s big-man rotation is already a bit crowded with Evan [Mobley] and Jarrett Allen taking most of the minutes at center. Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen are all offensive-minded forwards as well. 

USATSI_17502483

Mobley will likely land on a two-way deal and spend much of next season in the G League as he continue to develop his skill-set.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_8811781
Recruiting

USC QB Commit Malachi Nelson Announces Major NIL Deal

By All Trojans StaffJun 21, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

Amos Talalele Flips Commitment From Cal To USC

By All Trojans StaffJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18536233
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-USC WR Drake London Shares Update From Falcons Mini-Camp

By Wyatt AllsupJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17502483
Trojan News

USC Athletics Announces Agreement With NIL Agency 'Stay Doubted'

By Talia MassiJun 16, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

23' OL Tobias Raymond Announces USC Commitment

By All Trojans StaffJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17871018
Football

Lincoln Riley Reveals If He Entertained LSU Job

By Claudette Montana PattisonJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17518218
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Ex-Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He Would Play For Steelers Again

By Claudette Montana PattisonJun 13, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

Expert Predicts How RB Raleek Brown Can Impact USC's Offense

By All Trojans StaffJun 1, 2022