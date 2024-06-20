2025 five-star receiver Jerome Myles on flip watch after official visit to Utah
Utah hosted a group of top-tier football talent over the past weekend, aiming to make an impression and build momentum for the 2025 recruiting class. Among the standout visitors was Jerome Myles, who expressed optimism following his visit.
Myles, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, is highly-regarded, currently ranked as the top athlete in the state, the fifth-best wideout nationally, and the 31st overall prospect in the country.
Landing Myles would be a significant for Utah. His commitment would not only ensure that a dynamic local talent remains in-state but would also provide a substantial boost to their wide receiver lineup by 2025, coinciding with Isaac Wilson's expected leadership on the team. Reflecting on his visit, Myles told Tyler Harden, “It was a very good visit. They answered the only question I had, so it was pretty successful.”
Cam Rising has option to play an eighth year at Utah
In addition to his visit, Myles has officially accepted an invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl, marking another milestone in his young career. The prestigious event, which features the nation’s top 100 high school football players, will take place on January 11, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be broadcast live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET. Myles' selection to participate in this East vs. West showdown underscores his status as one of the country's elite prospects.
Myles would be a transformative piece for Utah's recruiting class, potentially setting the stage for future successes. His presence in the All-American Bowl will not only provide him with invaluable exposure but also elevate Utah’s profile on a national level, demonstrating their ability to attract and develop premier talent.