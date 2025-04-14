4-star recruit Kelvin Odih begins official visit to Utah with message to fans
Four-star recruit Kelvin Odih announced his arrival on Utah’s campus on Monday for an official visit with a post on X that said, “Salt Lake City Utes fans what’s good !!!?”
Getting a commitment from the 6-foot-4, 190-pound small forward would be a big deal for the rebuilding Runnin’ Utes and they have an inside connection thanks to assistant coach Raphael Chillious. Chillious coached Odih at South Kent School, a prestigious boarding school in Connecticut, before Odih moved on to SoCal Academy north of Los Angeles for his senior season.
Chillious was the first assistant hired by new head coach Alex Jensen.
Odih is ranked No. 75 overall in the country by 247 Sports and No. 9 in California.
He recently decommitted from West Virginia, which, like Utah, is in the Big 12. The Utes struggled in their first season in the Big 12, finishing 16-17 overall and 8-12 in conference.
Odih would be a valuable addition on both ends of the court as the Utes try to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.