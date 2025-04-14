All Utes

4-star recruit Kelvin Odih begins official visit to Utah with message to fans

The small forward was once coached by new Utes assistant Raphael Chillious

Bernie Wilson

Kelvin Odih was previously committed to West Virginia.
Kelvin Odih was previously committed to West Virginia.
Four-star recruit Kelvin Odih announced his arrival on Utah’s campus on Monday for an official visit with a post on X that said, “Salt Lake City Utes fans what’s good !!!?” 

Getting a commitment from the 6-foot-4, 190-pound small forward would be a big deal for the rebuilding Runnin’ Utes and they have an inside connection thanks to assistant coach Raphael Chillious. Chillious coached Odih at South Kent School, a prestigious boarding school in Connecticut, before Odih moved on to SoCal Academy north of Los Angeles for his senior season.

Chillious was the first assistant hired by new head coach Alex Jensen. 

Odih is ranked No. 75 overall in the country by 247 Sports and No. 9 in California. 

He recently decommitted from West Virginia, which, like Utah, is in the Big 12. The Utes struggled in their first season in the Big 12, finishing 16-17 overall and 8-12 in conference. 

Odih would be a valuable addition on both ends of the court as the Utes try to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

