Andrew Bogut has perfect response to Luka Doncic trade
Andrew Bogut perfectly captured the disbelief felt across the NBA world following the shocking late-night trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Utah basketball legend and former NBA champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask ESPN insider Shams Charania a simple but pointed question is he was hacked?
Like many others, Bogut was in complete shock that Dallas would part ways with Doncic, a 25-year-old superstar still in the prime of his career. Doncic has been the face of the Mavericks since he entered the league, consistently putting up MVP-caliber numbers and leading Dallas deep into the playoffs. For a player of his caliber to be moved with seemingly little negotiation or public trade rumors sent shockwaves throughout the league.
Bogut also subtly questioned the nature of the deal, which saw Doncic swapped for Lakers big man Anthony Davis. The lack of a broader market for Doncic raised eyebrows, particularly given how rare it is for a generational talent to be moved without a drawn-out bidding war. Many wondered if the Mavericks rushed into the trade, especially since Doncic had not publicly expressed any dissatisfaction with the franchise.
The trade was met with immediate backlash from Mavericks fans, who were stunned to lose their franchise player. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, however, defended the move in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, emphasizing that the organization made the decision with both short-term and long-term success in mind. Interestingly, Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was reportedly not involved in the negotiations, leaving fans with even more questions about how the deal unfolded.
Harrison revealed that discussions between the Mavericks and Lakers had been ongoing for over a month, though the decision to pivot toward a Doncic-Davis swap happened in the past three weeks. He claimed the Mavericks initiated the talks, and the Lakers swiftly responded.
Utah Basketball will have special 'Moment of Loudness' during BYU game
Bogut’s reaction resonated with fans and players alike. Having played for both the Lakers and Mavericks during his 15-year career, the former No. 1 overall pick had unique insight into both organizations. Now, with Doncic in purple and gold, the NBA landscape has dramatically shifted—whether for better or worse remains to be seen.