Baylor shuts down Utah 76-61 for a season sweep
The Utah basketball team endured another roller-coaster game, falling to Baylor 76-61 at the Huntsman Center on Saturday. Despite improving from a dismal 36-point outing against Houston earlier in the week, the Utes struggled to find consistency against the Bears, who defeated Utah for the second time this season.
Norchad Omier dominated for Baylor with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while V.J. Edgecombe added 21 points, including a scorching first-half performance.
Edgecombe scored 14 points before halftime, hitting all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. The Bears capitalized on Utah’s shooting woes, particularly from three-point range, where the Utes managed just 5-for-23, including a tough 1-for-7 night for Gabe Madsen.
Ezra Ausar led Utah with 19 points, while backup guard Miro Little contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in an impressive all-around performance.
However, Utah’s inability to close the gap in crucial moments proved costly. With Baylor leading 61-53 late in the game, Omier spearheaded a decisive 9-2 run, scoring seven points during the stretch to secure the win. Robert Wright sealed the game from the free-throw line, going a perfect 6-for-6 in the final two minutes.
Injury-depleted Baylor relied on just seven players but found their stride after an early 13-0 run gave them a lead they would not relinquish. Utah trailed by seven at halftime, largely due to Edgecombe’s scoring burst, but could not generate enough offensive rhythm to mount a comeback.
The loss drops the Utes to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play. Utah will aim to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Cincinnati, hoping to regain their offensive footing and turn their season around.