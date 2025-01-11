Big 12 MBB Utah vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch, Game time, and TV
The Utah Utes (8-6) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday evening.
The Utes are coming off a tough 82-59 loss to No. 3 Iowa State, while the Cowboys enter the matchup on a high note after defeating Kansas State 79-66. This game marks the first-ever Big 12 Conference meeting between Utah and Oklahoma State and the first time the Cowboys have traveled to Salt Lake City since December 12, 1980.
Utah’s Gabe Madsen rediscovered his scoring touch in the Iowa State loss, contributing 20 points after being held to single digits in his previous four games. The fifth-year player could be a critical factor against an Oklahoma State defense that struggles to defend the three-point line, allowing opponents to shoot 35% from beyond the arc—the third-worst mark in the Big 12. Madsen, Utah’s single-season record holder for three-pointers made (105 last season), has already made 45 this year, leading the conference.
For Oklahoma State, Abou Ousmane and Marchelus Avery are the players to watch. Ousmane, a 6’10” forward and Xavier transfer, leads the Cowboys with 12.9 points per game and is a physical presence in the paint. Avery, a UCF transfer, adds 12.6 points per game off the bench and poses a versatile scoring threat from all three levels. Both players are also strong rebounders, with Ousmane averaging 5.8 rebounds per game and Avery close behind with 5.3.
To secure a win, Utah must capitalize on their opportunities from beyond the arc, as Oklahoma State’s defense has shown vulnerability against three-point shooting. This could be a breakout game for both Gabe and his brother Mason Madsen. Additionally, the Utes must protect the ball, as turnovers have plagued them recently. Utah committed 18 turnovers against Iowa State, a mistake they cannot afford to repeat against Oklahoma State’s aggressive defense, which ranks 30th in the nation with an average of nine steals per game. In their win over Kansas State, the Cowboys forced 19 turnovers, emphasizing the importance of disciplined ball-handling for the Utes.
A win would not only end Utah’s four-game skid but also mark their first Big 12 Conference victory. Solid three-point shooting, limiting turnovers, and containing Ousmane and Avery will be crucial for the Utes to find success.