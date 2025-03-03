All Utes

Big 12 women's basketball tournament 2025: How to watch, Schedule, TV

The Utes path to a Big 12 championship is clear, starting on March 6

The bracket for the Big 12 women's basketball tournament was finalized on Sunday night.

The five-day event will begin Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. All 16 Big 12 teams will be in action with the No. 6 Utah Utes having a first-round bye.

Here's the complete schedule for the Big 12 women's basketball tournament (All times Eastern).

Wednesday, March 5: First round
Game 1: No. 12 BYU vs. No. 13 UCF, Noon (ESPN+)
Game 2: No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 16 Houston, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 3: No. 10 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Arizona State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech, 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, March 6: Second round
Game 5: No. 5 Kansas State vs. Game 1 winner, Noon (ESPN+)
Game 6: No. 8 Arizona vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: No. 7 Iowa State vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: No. 6 Utah vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, March 7: Quarterfinals
Game 9: No. 4 West Virginia vs. Game 5 winner, Noon (ESPNU)
Game 10: No. 1 TCU vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 11: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 12: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Game 8 winner, 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 8: Semifinals
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, March 9: Big 12 Championship*
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

*If BYU advances to the championship, the game will be played Monday, March 10.

Utah (22-7) will look to advance into the NCAA Tournament for the first time with Gavin Petersen as head coach. The longtime assistant took over four games into the 2024-25 season following the Los Angeles Sparks hiring of Lynne Roberts.

