Big man James Okonkwo transfers from Akron to Utah

He brings valuable experience to Alex Jensen’s Runnin’ Utes

Bernie Wilson

Akron Zips forward James Okonkwo (32).
Akron Zips forward James Okonkwo (32). / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Impactful big man James Okonkwo has transferred from Akron to Utah, an important step as the Runnin’ Utes rebuild under new coach Alex Jensen.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward will be playing for his fourth program in as many seasons. He originally played two seasons with West Virginia before transferring to North Carolina and then Akron. 

He started 28 of 35 games for the Zips, who went 28-7 and won the Mid-American Conference regular-season title at 17-1. They won the MAC conference tournament before being blown out by No. 4 seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament. 

Akron Zips forward James Okonkwo.
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Akron Zips forward James Okonkwo (32) shoots the ball over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Okonkwo led the Zips with 7.2 rebounds per game while averaging 6.9 points and one blocked shot.

Okonkwo is from Maidenhead, England. He joins guard Terrence Brown as the first two players to join the Runnin’ Utes via the transfer portal.

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

