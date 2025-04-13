Big man James Okonkwo transfers from Akron to Utah
Impactful big man James Okonkwo has transferred from Akron to Utah, an important step as the Runnin’ Utes rebuild under new coach Alex Jensen.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward will be playing for his fourth program in as many seasons. He originally played two seasons with West Virginia before transferring to North Carolina and then Akron.
He started 28 of 35 games for the Zips, who went 28-7 and won the Mid-American Conference regular-season title at 17-1. They won the MAC conference tournament before being blown out by No. 4 seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.
Okonkwo led the Zips with 7.2 rebounds per game while averaging 6.9 points and one blocked shot.
Okonkwo is from Maidenhead, England. He joins guard Terrence Brown as the first two players to join the Runnin’ Utes via the transfer portal.