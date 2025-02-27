Caleb Love and No. 22 Arizona rolls over Utah 83-66
No. 22 Arizona dominated Utah in an 83-66 victory, fueled by Caleb Love’s explosive performance. Love hit six three-pointers and scored 23 points, helping the Wildcats bounce back from a disappointing loss to BYU.
This game marked Utah’s first outing since the firing of head coach Craig Smith, but the coaching change did little to inspire a turnaround. The Utes struggled early, committing nine first-half turnovers that led to 17 Arizona points.
Arizona set the tone early, leading by as many as 14 points in the first half and extending their advantage to 21 in the second. Love played a crucial role in that surge, scoring 12 points in the final 6:11 before halftime. The Wildcats' aggressive defense stifled Utah, forcing mistakes and turning them into easy scoring opportunities.
Despite a late push from the Utes, Arizona never lost control. Even when Utah cut the deficit to 11 with 90 seconds left, a clutch three-pointer from Henri Veesaar sealed the game. The Wildcats' efficient offense—combined with Utah’s shooting struggles—ensured they remained unbeaten at home against the Utes since 1986.
Tobe Awaka contributed a strong inside presence for Arizona with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Keanu Dawes and Ezra Ausar led Utah with 18 points each. The Wildcats’ defense, which faltered against BYU, returned to form with eight first-half steals and a relentless press.
For Utah, the loss highlighted ongoing struggles in conference play, as they fell to 7-10 in the Big 12. Their next chance to regroup comes against Arizona State. Meanwhile, Arizona solidified its status as a contender, improving to 13-4 in conference play and regaining momentum heading into March.