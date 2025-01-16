Dawes leads Utah to first Big 12 road win, 73-65 over TCU
Keanu Dawes delivered another stellar performance as Utah basketball secured a pivotal 73-65 road victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, marking their first Big 12 road win. Dawes, who tallied 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists, played a crucial role in sealing the victory with his dynamic scoring and defensive presence in the closing minutes.
The Runnin’ Utes led from start to finish, demonstrating resilience against a late TCU surge. Early in the second half, Utah built a 13-point lead, but the Horned Frogs cut it to six with just four minutes left. A pivotal sequence swung the momentum back to Utah: Lawson Lovering’s lockdown defense on Vasean Allette led to a layup by Dawes, extending the Utes' lead to nine with 2:20 remaining. Dawes also showcased his versatility with two emphatic dunks and a smooth finish at the rim, maintaining Utah’s advantage.
Utah’s success stemmed from excellent ball movement, as they assisted on 18 of their 24 made field goals. Gabe Madsen chipped in a team-high 17 points, including six clutch free throws in the final minute, and Mike Sharavjamts added 10 points. The Utes shot 49% from the field and a solid 19-of-29 from the free-throw line, compared to TCU’s 10-of-21.
Defensively, Utah held TCU to 38% shooting, despite Allette’s game-high 19 points and nine rebounds. The Horned Frogs battled back but couldn’t overcome their early deficit. Dawes and the Utes consistently answered TCU’s runs, exemplifying poise under pressure.
With this win, Utah improves to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play. Next, the Utes face BYU in the storied Holy War on the Hardwood rivalry, now renewed as Big 12 opponents. The Saturday showdown promises to be a thrilling continuation of Utah’s conference campaign.