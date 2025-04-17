All Utes

Elijah “Choppa” Moore transfers from Syracuse to Utah

The 6-foot-3 guard has three years of eligibility left

Bernie Wilson

Syracuse Orange guard Elijah Moore.
Syracuse Orange guard Elijah Moore. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Syracuse guard Elijah “Choppa” Moore told On3 Sports on Wednesday night that he has committed to play for the Utah Runnin’ Utes

The three-star guard was the second commit on Wednesday and the fourth newcomer via the transfer portal to join coach Alex Jensen’s program. 

He visited campus earlier this week.

The 6-foot-4 Moore, who is from the Bronx, started 16 of 26 games for the Orange as a freshman, averaging 5.2 points and one assist. 

Syracuse finished 14-19 overall and 7-13 in the ACC.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Basketball