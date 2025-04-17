Elijah “Choppa” Moore transfers from Syracuse to Utah
The 6-foot-3 guard has three years of eligibility left
In this story:
Former Syracuse guard Elijah “Choppa” Moore told On3 Sports on Wednesday night that he has committed to play for the Utah Runnin’ Utes.
The three-star guard was the second commit on Wednesday and the fourth newcomer via the transfer portal to join coach Alex Jensen’s program.
He visited campus earlier this week.
The 6-foot-4 Moore, who is from the Bronx, started 16 of 26 games for the Orange as a freshman, averaging 5.2 points and one assist.
Syracuse finished 14-19 overall and 7-13 in the ACC.
