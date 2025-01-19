Ezra Ausar drops career-high 26 points as Utah slides by BYU 73-72 in OT
The Utah Runnin' Utes edged out a thrilling overtime victory against in-state rival BYU, 73-72, on Saturday night, led by Ezra Ausar’s career-high 26 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting. Hunter Erickson played a crucial role in the final moments, scoring Utah’s last six points to seal the win.
Erickson, a reliable free-throw shooter hitting 92% this season, finished with nine points, while Lawson Lovering added 13 for the Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12). In a nail-biting finish, Erickson drained a critical three-pointer and followed up with clutch free throws to put Utah ahead with just 13.2 seconds remaining. Ausar also came up big on defense, stealing the ball from BYU’s Richie Saunders to set up Erickson’s decisive free throws.
BYU’s Dawson Baker missed a potential game-winning jumper, and Trevin Knell failed to convert a critical 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity with 6.2 seconds left. Utah’s Keanu Dawes missed two free throws in the closing moments, giving BYU one last chance, but Egor Demin’s contested jumper at the buzzer fell short.
The Utes shot 44.6% from the field (25-of-56) and dominated the defensive glass, grabbing 38 of 47 rebounds on that end. BYU (11-6, 2-4), coming off an impressive 85-69 win against Oklahoma State earlier in the week, struggled on the road once again. Saunders and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 16 points each, but BYU fell to 0-4 in road games this season, their last road win dating back to February 2024 against Kansas.
Utah’s victory marked their third straight win after enduring a four-game losing streak, during which they were outscored by an average of 20.8 points per game. With momentum on their side, the Utes face a significant challenge on Monday night as they travel to take on the No. 10-ranked Houston Cougars. This gritty win against BYU showcased Utah’s resilience and ability to execute in crunch time, setting the stage for a competitive conference stretch.