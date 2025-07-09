Former Utah basketball star signs NBA contract with Oklahoma City Thunder
Former Utah men's basketball star Branden Carlson will continue his career with the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Carlson, who previously signed a two-way deal with the Thunder in February, split time between the NBA and G League while OKC dealt with injuries to its frontcourt rotation this past season.
The 7-footer appeared in 32 games with Thunder, averaging 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per contest, and put up nearly 19 points and over 9 rebounds per game with the Oklahoma City Blue squad. Carlson showcased his versatility to its fullest extent during OKC's regular-season finale, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Carlson's two-way contract will allow him to play up to 50 games with the Thunder and spend the rest of the 2025-26 season with the Blue.
After going undrafted in 2024, Carlson inked a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Carlson, a product of Bingham High School (Utah), earned All-Pac-12 honors three times during his five-year career with the Runnin' Utes. His 241 career blocks ranked No. 5 all-time in Pac-12 history.
Carlson averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during his time in Salt Lake City.