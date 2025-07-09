All Utes

Former Utah basketball star signs NBA contract with Oklahoma City Thunder

Branden Carlson signed a two-way deal with the reigning champions

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Former Utah men's basketball star Branden Carlson will continue his career with the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Carlson, who previously signed a two-way deal with the Thunder in February, split time between the NBA and G League while OKC dealt with injuries to its frontcourt rotation this past season.

The 7-footer appeared in 32 games with Thunder, averaging 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per contest, and put up nearly 19 points and over 9 rebounds per game with the Oklahoma City Blue squad. Carlson showcased his versatility to its fullest extent during OKC's regular-season finale, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Carlson's two-way contract will allow him to play up to 50 games with the Thunder and spend the rest of the 2025-26 season with the Blue.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson.
Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) warms up before the start of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After going undrafted in 2024, Carlson inked a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Carlson, a product of Bingham High School (Utah), earned All-Pac-12 honors three times during his five-year career with the Runnin' Utes. His 241 career blocks ranked No. 5 all-time in Pac-12 history.

Carlson averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during his time in Salt Lake City.

