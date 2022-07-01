Former Ute Delon Wright inks two-year deal with Washington Wizards

On the first day of NBA Free-Agency, former Ute Delon Wright signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Washington Wizards.

After seven seasons in the league, Wright will join his seventh franchise, having been moved multiple times over the last few years before finding some stability in Atlanta.

During the 2021-22 season, Wright averaged 4.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. Despite a significantly low usage percentage (10.1%, career-low), Wright has proven himself to be a solid backup guard as a suffocating defender and solid rebounder.

In terms of contributions, Wright is expected to be the backup point guard to Monte Morris, who the Wizards acquired in a trade from the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.

Wright will also team up with fellow Ute Kyle Kuzma who was traded to the Wizards last season as part of a deal for Russell Westbrook. Since becoming a Wizard, Kuzma has thrived, averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds (career-high) and 3.5 assists (career-high) per game.

Wright will join a Wizards team seeking a new identity in 2022 as they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a disappointing 35-47 record.

