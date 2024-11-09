Gabe Madsen hits milestone as Utah notches 98-63 win over Central Arkansas
Gabe Madsen led the Utah Utes with a significant milestone in the 98-63 victory over Central Arkansas. This performance marked not only the Utes’ 1,900th program win but also saw Madsen becoming the newest member of Utah’s prestigious 1,000-point club. His shooting, alongside his brother Mason Madsen, powered Utah to an impressive display of long-range accuracy, setting an exciting tone for the season as the Utes prepare for challenging Big 12 competition.
The game started slowly, with Utah managing just eight points in the first five minutes. However, they quickly found their rhythm with an 11-3 run that included a burst of 3-point shooting. Their momentum continued, with the Madsen brothers combining for 11 three-pointers in the game. Gabe alone nailed six 3-pointers in his second game after transferring from Cincinnati
The Utes’ defensive efforts were equally commendable in the first half, holding Central Arkansas to a mere 18 points on 22.6% shooting. They forced nine turnovers and dominated the boards, addressing earlier rebounding struggles and going into halftime with a +10 advantage in that category. Utah also displayed strong teamwork, tallying 12 assists on 15 field goals, heading into the break with a 45-18 lead.
Utah’s energy continued in the second half, where they produced a 19-2 run, fueled by five 3-point makes, stretching their lead to 69-28. Their shooting efficiency held steady, finishing at 19-of-50 from three-point range and over 55% from the field overall.
Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts also shined, contributing 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. His playmaking ability, highlighted by a series of no-look passes, kept the crowd engaged, though his shooting efficiency could improve.
With a high-energy, well-rounded game on both ends, the Utes are looking poised for an exciting season. They return to action against Queens on Nov. 12.