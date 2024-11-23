Gabe Madsen leads Utah to 84-53 win Utah Tech
The Utah Runnin’ Utes returned to the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday afternoon, delivering an emphatic 84-53 victory over Utah Tech. Head coach Craig Smith’s squad showcased depth and resilience, improving their record to 4-1 while taking another step forward during their six-game homestand.
Gabe Madsen led the charge, rebounding from a subpar performance against Mississippi State. He tallied 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including three 3-pointers. His energetic start helped Utah establish momentum early, with Madsen matching his previous game’s total of nine points within the first 10 minutes. Additionally, Madsen contributed defensively, adding two steals.
The Utes’ bench made a significant impact, highlighted by freshman Keanu Dawes, who posted a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Dawes also delivered a pivotal stretch during Utah’s decisive 18-7 first-half run, scoring nine consecutive points to eliminate any chance of an upset. Mason Madsen also chipped in 12 points, further showcasing the team’s depth.
Ezra Ausar was a versatile presence, contributing eight points, six rebounds, and three assists. Mike Sharvjamts and Miro Little added to the balanced effort. Sharvjamts recorded 10 points and five assists, while Little grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to complement his eight assists.
Utes in the NBA: Branden Carlson Signs with Oklahoma City Thunder
Utah’s dominant performance was built on defensive pressure and effective ball movement, key factors in turning a tight early contest into a commanding halftime lead of 42-26. The second half saw Utah maintain control, never allowing Utah Tech to threaten.
Next week, Utah continues its homestand, hosting the Mountain to Sea Showcase. The Utes will face Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Eastern Washington on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, looking to build on their momentum.