How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies

After ending a three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington State on Thursday, The Runnin' Utes are back in action on Saturday as they welcome the Washington Huskies to the Huntsman Center.

The game is scheduled for an 6:00 PM MT tip-off (8:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Listen: The Varsity Network

Utah Utes Vs. Washington Huskies

Location: Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Game Information

Utah guard No. 55 Gabe Madsen. Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Following the first victory in four games, The Runnin' Utes are 13-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington comes into this game with a record of 12-8 overall and a 4-5 record in Pac-12 play. The Huskies are coming off a slim 75-72 victory against Colorado earlier this week.

