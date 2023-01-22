Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies

Marco Anthony, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies

The Runnin' Utes will close out their two-game home stand against Washington on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After ending a three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington State on Thursday, The Runnin' Utes are back in action on Saturday as they welcome the Washington Huskies to the Huntsman Center.

The game is scheduled for an 6:00 PM MT tip-off (8:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Game Information

Utah guard No. 55 Gabe Madsen.

Utah guard No. 55 Gabe Madsen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following the first victory in four games, The Runnin' Utes are 13-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington comes into this game with a record of 12-8 overall and a 4-5 record in Pac-12 play. The Huskies are coming off a slim 75-72 victory against Colorado earlier this week.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Runnin' Utes
Utah Runnin' Utes

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 11.33.36 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Injury Report: How long will Utah's Cameron Rising be out?

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.04.37 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.17.08 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star WR Kainoa Carvalho

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

By Cole Bagley
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star CB Smith Snowden

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19744601
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at No. 7 UCLA Bruins

By Cole Bagley