How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies
The Runnin' Utes will close out their two-game home stand against Washington on Saturday.
After ending a three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington State on Thursday, The Runnin' Utes are back in action on Saturday as they welcome the Washington Huskies to the Huntsman Center.
The game is scheduled for an 6:00 PM MT tip-off (8:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Listen: The Varsity Network
- Utah Utes Vs. Washington Huskies
- Location: Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT.
- Date: Saturday, January 21
- Time: 6:00 p.m. MT
Game Information
Following the first victory in four games, The Runnin' Utes are 13-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington comes into this game with a record of 12-8 overall and a 4-5 record in Pac-12 play. The Huskies are coming off a slim 75-72 victory against Colorado earlier this week.
