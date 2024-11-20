Kneepkens leads the way as Utah beats McNeese 118-50
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team rebounded in dominant fashion Monday night, dismantling McNeese 118-50. Follow a disappointing loss to Northwestern, the Utes (3-1) found their rhythm on offense, shooting an impressive 60.3% from the field and hitting 13 three-pointers.
Head coach Lynne Roberts described the performance as a "get-right game" for the team, emphasizing the collective effort. “Everybody contributed, everybody did their job,” Roberts noted. “We just played with a lot more swagger.”
The game started closely, with Utah leading 7-6 four minutes in, thanks to back-to-back threes from guard Gianna Kneepkens. However, the Utes exploded for a 17-3 run to close the first quarter. The offensive surge continued in the second quarter, where Utah shot a game-best 75% and tallied 38 points, heading into halftime with a commanding 62-27 lead.
Though McNeese showed brief resistance in the third quarter, Utah responded with a 20-4 run, putting up 99 points by the end of the third. In the final frame, Utah’s defense stifled McNeese, allowing just two points while adding 19 of their own.
Kneepkens led the way with 24 points, her first 20-point game of the season, along with two assists and two steals. The Utes distributed the ball effectively, recording assists on 27 of their 41 made field goals, surpassing their goal of 25 assists. Roberts praised the team’s unselfish play, calling their offensive efficiency “awesome.”
Looking ahead, Utah remains at home to face Saint Joseph’s on Friday before traveling to the Grand Cayman Islands for a Thanksgiving tournament. The game against Saint Joseph’s, part of a doubleheader with the men’s team, will be streamed on ESPN+.