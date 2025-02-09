All Utes

Kneepkens leads Utah with 95-51 win over UCF

Utes notch strong team victory on Saturday afternoon

The Utah women’s basketball team delivered a dominant performance in their 95-51 victory over UCF on Saturday, showcasing a balanced offensive attack and exceptional teamwork. The Utes recorded a season-high 28 assists on 32 made field goals, highlighting their unselfish play and efficient scoring.

Gianna Kneepkens led the charge with a spectacular 32-point performance, tying her career high. She was nearly perfect from the field, shooting 10-of-11, including 6-of-7 from three-point range, and making all six of her free throws. Kneepkens' remarkable efficiency set the tone for Utah, which improved to 18-5 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play.

From the opening tip, Utah established control, jumping out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter. Matyson Wilke opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, helping Utah maintain its momentum.

By halftime, the Utes had extended their lead to 43-28. A dominant third quarter, capped by a 13-1 run and an extended UCF scoring drought, further cemented Utah’s advantage at 68-39. Despite a brief 6-0 run from UCF to start the fourth quarter, Utah quickly responded with a 15-0 surge to put the game away.

Utah had four players in double figures, with Kennady McQueen contributing 17 points, Wilke adding 12 on four three-pointers, and Reese Ross scoring 10. The Utes shot 54.2% from the field and 48.5% from beyond the arc, draining 16 threes—another season high. Their defensive effort limited UCF to just 30.6% shooting, including a mere 2-of-14 from three-point range.

Head coach Gavin Petersen praised the team’s selfless play and emphasized Kneepkens’ dedication to improvement after a tough outing against Texas Tech. With momentum on their side, the Utes now turn their focus to a key matchup against Colorado on Feb. 12.

