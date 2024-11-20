Lynne Roberts leaves Utah for WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts has made a landmark career move, accepting an offer to lead the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
After nearly a decade of transforming the Utes into a championship-caliber program, Roberts departs Utah with a legacy of excellence and significant accomplishments. She guided the program to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2023, and earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors during the 2022-23 season. Her contributions extended beyond wins, fostering a culture of achievement with 28 All-Pac-12 and 30 Pac-12 All-Academic selections under her leadership.
Roberts leaves the Utes in capable hands with Gavin Petersen stepping in as the new head coach. Petersen, who has been with the Utah program for a decade, including six years as associate head coach, brings 23 seasons of collegiate coaching experience to his new role. His familiarity with the program and its core principles ensures continuity as the Utes look to maintain their upward trajectory. Petersen’s first official media introduction is set for November 21, where he will outline his vision for the team.
Utah’s athletic director Mark Harlan praised Roberts for her transformative impact on the program. Under her guidance, the Utes achieved six postseason appearances and four 20+ win seasons, including a historic 27-win campaign in 2022-23. “Lynne Roberts elevated our program to unbelievable heights,” Harlan said, expressing gratitude for her leadership and optimism for her new role with the Sparks. Roberts reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing her appreciation for the university’s support and her excitement for the unique opportunity to coach in her home state at the professional level.
Utah AD Mark Harlan fined $40K for criticizing Big 12 officials
Petersen expressed readiness to embrace his new role, focusing on maintaining the program’s momentum and supporting his players. “Even though ‘change’ has occurred, everything we set out to accomplish this season is still right in front of us,” Petersen stated. With an experienced roster and a strong foundation, he aims to preserve the program’s identity and success.
Roberts leaves behind a program that reflects her vision of excellence, setting a high standard for Petersen as he takes the reins. Her departure marks the end of a remarkable chapter for Utah women’s basketball, but her impact will undoubtedly continue to inspire as she embarks on this next phase of her coaching journey.