Madsen drops 27 points as Utah defeats Mississippi Valley State 94-48
The Utah Runnin’ Utes dominated Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night, securing a commanding 94-48 victory to improve their season record to 5-1. Gabe Madsen led the charge with a stellar performance, scoring 27 points, including several three-pointers that energized the crowd. He was one of three Utes in double figures, with freshman guard Miro Little contributing 16 points and Lawson Lovering adding 12 points and a strong presence in the paint.
The game was essentially decided early, as Utah went on an electrifying 17-0 run midway through the first half. Their relentless defense and efficient offense created a 29-point halftime lead, leaving little doubt about the outcome. Head coach Craig Smith kept the team focused in the second half, starting with a 14-4 run that crushed any hopes of a comeback for the Delta Devils. Utah shot an impressive 55.9% from the field (33-of-59) and drained 14 three-pointers, showcasing their offensive versatility.
The Utes displayed their depth and teamwork with 10 players recording points, a testament to their balanced roster. Madsen’s sharpshooting, combined with contributions from key players, highlighted Utah’s ability to spread the floor and attack from multiple angles. On the other side, Mississippi Valley State’s Arthur Tate tried to keep his team afloat, scoring 23 points in a valiant effort, but the Delta Devils were no match for the Utes’ overwhelming firepower.
With this victory, Utah continues to build momentum early in the season. They now turn their attention to Saturday’s matchup against Eastern Washington, aiming to extend their winning streak before Big 12 play.