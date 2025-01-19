Mark Harlan shuts down 'keyboard warrior' after Utah’s win over BYU
Utah Utes athletic director Mark Harlan showcased professionalism and humility in the aftermath of Utah’s thrilling 73-72 overtime victory over BYU on Saturday night. After the victory, Harlan posted a video of head coach Craig Smith celebrating the hard-fought win. However, a disgruntled BYU fan on X took the opportunity to reference a past controversy involving Harlan.
"I am so glad we didn’t win I would’ve hated to see you storm the court this time and complain about how it would’ve been stolen from you." This jab alluded to Harlan’s comments after last year’s Utah-BYU football game, in which he criticized the officiating and was fined by the Big 12.
Harlan had apologized for those remarks, and he demonstrated growth with his quick response to the latest comment: "Nah, learned a lot, won’t happen again. Go Utes." The exchange highlighted Harlan’s ability to take the high road and focus on celebrating Utah’s achievements rather than dwelling on past controversies.
The game itself was a nail-biter, with Utah’s Ezra Ausar delivering a career-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Hunter Erickson sealing the game with clutch free throws in the final seconds. Erickson, a 92% free-throw shooter, contributed nine points, while Lawson Lovering added 13. Utah’s defense and rebounding were pivotal, with 38 of their 47 rebounds coming on the defensive end.
BYU’s Fousseyni Traore and Richie Saunders each scored 16 points to lead the Cougars. Traore’s late offensive rebound and putback forced overtime, but BYU fell short, continuing their winless streak on the road this season.
The win marked Utah’s third consecutive victory, a turnaround from a previous four-game losing streak. The Runnin’ Utes, now 11-6 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play, face a tough challenge against No. 10 Houston on Monday night, aiming to maintain their momentum in conference play.