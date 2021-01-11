MBB: Utah vs. Colorado Live Thread: Tipoff Set For 4 p.m.

Looking to break its three-game losing streak, Utah will face Colorado at home on Monday afternoon in a rescheduled game. It's the second of four straight home games for the Utes

For the first 20 minutes of Saturday's game against No. 17 Oregon, Utah looked like a team that could play with anyone in the Pac-12.

But then the second half began and the 10-point lead the Utes had evaporated within the first five minutes. From that point on, it was a slugfest before Utah came up just short, falling 79-73.

“I was pleased with the change in the first half, we also lost that 10 point lead in the matter of five minutes in the second half,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak told the media on Sunday afternoon. “So it depends on which five minutes if I like the change, because virtually the same lineup in the second half as well. But we didn’t respond coming out of halftime. But at this point, I’m pleased with the guys. That’s where we’re going to be moving forward for the time being.”

The biggest change for Krystkowiak and the Utes came within the starting lineup when he went with Rylan Jones, Pelle Larsson, Timmy Allen, Mikael Jantunen and Riley Battin. According to Krystkowiak, that was Utah's best defensive lineup and it showed early on.

Now Utah will have a chance to build on that lineup even more when it hosts Colorado on Monday at 4 p.m., needing a win to break its three-game conference losing streak.

PREGAME

*Utah forward Timmy Allen has scored 1,000 career points, surpassing that mark with his team-high 23 points against Oregon

*Pelle Larsson had his best game as a Ute once he came into the stating lineup, finishing with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

*Although he scored just 2 points, point guard Rylan Jones showed how important he is to the offense when he finished with 8 assists to just 2 turnovers.

*McKinley Wright IV leads Colorado with 16.0 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game

*Jeriah Horne is the only other Buffalo to average double figures in scoring with 11.3 points per game, knocking down 43.7% of his three-pointers

*Utah found something in the first half but was unable to match Oregon's intensity in the second half. Doing so for 40 minutes against Colorado will be the top priority

