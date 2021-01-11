FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

MBB: Utah vs. Colorado Live Thread: Tipoff Set For 4 p.m.

Looking to break its three-game losing streak, Utah will face Colorado at home on Monday afternoon in a rescheduled game. It's the second of four straight home games for the Utes
Author:
Publish date:

For the first 20 minutes of Saturday's game against No. 17 Oregon, Utah looked like a team that could play with anyone in the Pac-12.

But then the second half began and the 10-point lead the Utes had evaporated within the first five minutes. From that point on, it was a slugfest before Utah came up just short, falling 79-73.

“I was pleased with the change in the first half, we also lost that 10 point lead in the matter of five minutes in the second half,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak told the media on Sunday afternoon. “So it depends on which five minutes if I like the change, because virtually the same lineup in the second half as well. But we didn’t respond coming out of halftime. But at this point, I’m pleased with the guys. That’s where we’re going to be moving forward for the time being.”

Jan 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) shoots a three-point shot in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

The biggest change for Krystkowiak and the Utes came within the starting lineup when he went with Rylan Jones, Pelle Larsson, Timmy Allen, Mikael Jantunen and Riley Battin. According to Krystkowiak, that was Utah's best defensive lineup and it showed early on.

Now Utah will have a chance to build on that lineup even more when it hosts Colorado on Monday at 4 p.m., needing a win to break its three-game conference losing streak.

Follow this livestream for updates and analysis. You can also follow @Ryan_Kostecka and @UtahUtes_SI on Twitter for up-to-the-second action.

PREGAME
*Utah forward Timmy Allen has scored 1,000 career points, surpassing that mark with his team-high 23 points against Oregon

*Pelle Larsson had his best game as a Ute once he came into the stating lineup, finishing with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

*Although he scored just 2 points, point guard Rylan Jones showed how important he is to the offense when he finished with 8 assists to just 2 turnovers.

*McKinley Wright IV leads Colorado with 16.0 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game

*Jeriah Horne is the only other Buffalo to average double figures in scoring with 11.3 points per game, knocking down 43.7% of his three-pointers

*Utah found something in the first half but was unable to match Oregon's intensity in the second half. Doing so for 40 minutes against Colorado will be the top priority

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Jan 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) shoots a three point basket attempt over Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) in the second half at the CU Events Center.
Basketball

MBB: Utah vs. Colorado Live Thread: Tipoff Set For 4 p.m.

Martin_Kemery_201920__2
Basketball

Utah WBB Suffers Brutal Loss To UCLA; Lost 6 Of Last 7

BOU_win_71
Other Sports

Red Rocks Show No Mercy In Second Straight Best Of Utah Title

Oct 13, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) reacts after receiving a penalty in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
Football

Former Utah OL Garett Bolles Named 2nd Team All-Pro

Dec 15, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) congratulates forward Timmy Allen (1) after a steal and a basket in the second half against the Utah Valley Wolverines at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Basketball

MBB: Utah vs. No. 17 Oregon Live Thread: Utes Fall 79-73

Gylten_Dru_1_USC_202021
Basketball

Utah WBB Surrenders Late Lead In 60-59 Loss To USC

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.
Football

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes In NFL Wild Card Round

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Football

Alex Smith To Make Long Awaited Return To NFL Postseason