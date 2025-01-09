No. 22 Utah suffers 71-47 loss No. 12 Kansas State
No. 22 Utah women's basketball suffered a crushing 71-47 defeat at the hands of No. 12 Kansas State on Wednesday night. The Wildcats showcased their depth and balance, with Serena Sundell leading the charge with 15 points. Ayoka Lee added 14 points, while Temira Poindexter and Jaelyn Glenn each contributed 11. Glenn also grabbed 10 rebounds, completing an impressive double-double performance. This decisive road win further enhances Kansas State's standing, aligning with advanced metrics that have consistently rated them higher than their AP poll ranking.
Kansas State (16-1) dominated from the outset, jumping to a 29-11 lead early in the second quarter and never looking back. The Wildcats' balanced scoring stood out, with five players recording at least six points within the first 15 minutes. They finished the game shooting an efficient 30-of-61 (49%) from the field and draining eight three-pointers. Their defense smothered the Utes, limiting them to just 30% shooting (18-of-60) and a dismal 3-of-19 from beyond the arc. Kansas State led for nearly the entire contest, extending their advantage to as much as 30 points.
Gianna Kneepkens led Utah with 12 points, and Reese Ross added 11 as the only Utes in double figures. Despite their efforts, the Utes (12-3) struggled mightily on both ends of the floor. Their seven-game winning streak, which had propelled them into national prominence, came to an abrupt halt. The loss exposed areas of concern for Gavin Petersen's team as they prepare to enter the heart of their Big 12 schedule.
The Wildcats, whose only loss this season came against then-No. 14 Duke in November, continued to prove their mettle. Their ability to distribute scoring evenly and maintain defensive pressure makes them a strong opponent. Kansas State will aim to build on this momentum when they face BYU in Provo on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Utah will need to regroup quickly. This blowout defeat highlights the challenges they will face against elite competition. With a critical matchup against Houston looming on Saturday, the Utes must address their shooting woes and find ways to compete against high-caliber opponents. While this loss stings, it also provides a stark reminder of the adjustments needed to succeed in the grueling conference schedule ahead.