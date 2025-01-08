No. 3 Iowa State cruises past Utah 82-59, stays perfect in Big 12 play
The Utah men’s basketball team faced a tough challenge on Tuesday night as they took on the No. 3-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum. Despite a spirited effort, the Runnin' Utes fell short, ultimately suffering an 82-59 defeat. The loss dropped Utah to 8-6 on the season and 0-3 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State improved to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in conference competition.
Utah showed promise in the early stages of the game. Gabe Madsen sparked a 15-2 run with a strong drive to the basket and followed up by scoring 10 of the next 15 points for the Utes. This offensive burst allowed Utah to briefly hold a 22-20 lead midway through the first half. However, Iowa State responded swiftly with an 8-0 run, regaining control and forcing Utah to call a timeout with just under six minutes left in the half.
The Cyclones' defensive pressure intensified as the half progressed, forcing Utah into a series of costly turnovers. A prolonged scoring drought by the Utes allowed Iowa State to finish the half on a dominant 21-3 run, giving them a 38-25 lead at the break. Utah’s 12 first-half turnovers translated into 20 points for the Cyclones, accounting for over half of their offensive output in the opening period.
The Utes attempted to rally in the second half, cutting the deficit to six points after an 11-4 run brought them within 42-36. However, foul trouble and continued turnovers thwarted Utah’s comeback bid. Iowa State’s defense tightened once more, leading to another decisive run that stretched the lead to 15 points. From there, the Cyclones maintained control and cruised to their 10th consecutive victory.
Gabe Madsen led the way for Utah with 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists, showcasing his scoring ability with four made three-pointers. Miro Little added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench, but Utah struggled to find additional offensive contributors. The Utes shot just 36% from the field and committed 18 turnovers, which led to 23 points for the Cyclones.
Iowa State's balanced attack was spearheaded by Curtis Jones, who scored 23 points and dished out six assists. Tamin Lipsey contributed 20 points and seven rebounds, while Joshua Jefferson and Keshon Gilbert added 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Looking ahead, Utah will return home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday, January 11, in a matchup that will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Utes will aim to bounce back and secure their first conference win of the season.