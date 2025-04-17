Prep 3-star forward Kendyl Sanders commits to Utah Runnin’ Utes
Three-star forward Kendyl Sanders has committed to the Utah Runnin’ Utes after playing for a Los Angeles high school and then the IMG Academy post-grad program in Florida.
Sanders is 6-foot-7 and averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds at IMG, according to basketball insider Dinos Trigonis, who first broke the news about the big man’s commitment.
Sanders was offered after making an unofficial visit last weekend and quickly chose Utah over UC Irvine, Northern Illinois and San Francisco. Before going to IMG, he played at St. Bernard High in Playa del Rey.
New coach Alex Jensen has filled his staff with assistants who are experienced with player development, and Sanders told KSL Sports that he’s developed a relationship with new Utes assistant Raphael Chillious.
“I committed to Utah because the coaching staff was fully invested in me, and they see a bright future,” Sanders said. “It felt like they knew me very well and knew how I played for quite some time.”
“Coach Chillious had already been watching me play, well before he was at Utah,” Sanders said. “He kept telling me that he sees me as a great developmental player and that if I work hard, I will be on the floor.”