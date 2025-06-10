Runnin' Utes sign German guard to complete 2025-26 roster
Alex Jensen and his Utah men's basketball staff added the final piece to their 2025-26 roster on Tuesday, landing a commitment from 6-foot-3 guard Jacob Patrick.
With 10 newcomers on board for next season, the Runnin' Utes are now set for their first full season under Jensen's leadership. The former NBA assistant has been busy rebuilding Utah's ranks through the transfer portal and recruiting trails, in addition to assembling his own coaching staff over the past few months.
A native of Ludwigsburg, Germany, Patrick brings some professional experience with him on his journey to Salt Lake City, having played four seasons with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg out of the German BBL. He's also represented his home country on the international stage, appearing in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers with the German senior national team and in the 2019 FIBA European Championships with the U16 squad.
Patrick's knocked down 36.3% of his 3-point attempts for his career. Needless to say, he should provide Utah with much-needed floor spacing, as well as some extra juice on offense after averaging 8.5 points across 26 appearances with his pro club team this past season.
Patrick's decision to join Jensen's program comes days after Finnish point guard Elmeri Abbey committed to the Runnin' Utes. They join Elijah "Choppa" Moore (5.2 ppg at Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (6.9 ppg at Akron), 6-foot-3 guard Terrence Brown (20.6 ppg at Fairleigh Dickinson), 6-foot-6 wing Jahki Howard (4.2 ppg at Auburn), 6-foot-7 forward Seydou Traore (5.9 ppg at Iowa), 6-foot-8 forward Babacar Faye (15.2 pgg at Western Kentucky) and three-star recruit Kendyl Sanders as Utah's offseason additions.