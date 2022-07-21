Skip to main content
Runnin' Utes to open Ft. Myers Tip-Off against Georgia Tech on November 21

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

Utah will open the Ft. Myers Tip-Off against Georgia Tech on Nov. 21.
On Thursday it was announced that the University of Utah men's basketball program would open the Ft. Myers Tip-Off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. MT on FS1.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a disappointing 2021-22 campaign with an abysmal 12-20 overall record and just 5-15 in the ACC. 

Meanwhile, the Utes are also looking to bounce back from a difficult 2021-22 campaign, finishing just 11-20 overall and 4-16 in the Pac-12.

The winner of the Utes and Yellow Jacket matchup will play the winner/loser of Mississippi State and Marquette on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The third-place game will tip at 4 p.m. MT while the championship game will then take place at 6:30 p.m. MT. Both games will broadcast on FS1.

Before Utah and Georgia Tech face off on the hardwood for the first time ever, the Utes will also host Sam Houston State at the Huntsman Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, as a part of the tournament.

