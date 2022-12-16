Skip to main content
Runnin' Utes unveil new jerseys ahead of BYU matchup

Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics.

Runnin' Utes unveil new jerseys ahead of BYU matchup

The Runnin' Utes will wear a new classic uniform against BYU on Saturday in Provo.
On Friday, The University of Utah Basketball team unveiled new throwback uniforms ahead of their Saturday matchup with BYU.

Before facing the Cougars in Provo, the Runnin' Utes unveiled some gorgeous classic uniforms that are a major upgrade from their current look. 

A more simplified uniform, the red jersey features a classic white cursive "Utah" font with black and white trim on the edges. As for the shorts, the waistband features a Block U logo with an old school Drum and Feather design on both legs. The same design can also be found on the back of the jersey.

In response to the new uniforms, droves of fans have been calling for this to become the programs primary look.

For anyone interested in purchasing items from this collection, several pieces can be found on the Dicks Sporting Goods website.

The Runnin' Utes will now face BYU on Saturday, December 17 at 4 PM MT at the Marriot Center in Provo.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network or on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Tickets can be purchased here.

Utah Runnin' Utes
