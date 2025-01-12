Toure's double-double helps No. 22 Utah roll past Houston 69-42
The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball team rebounded from a tough loss to secure a decisive 69-42 victory over Houston at the Huntsman Center. Although the Utes (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) had to grind through the first two-and-a-half quarters, they eventually pulled away, thanks to dominant performances from Maye Toure and Gianna Kneepkens.
Toure led the way with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and three offensive boards, providing a strong presence in the paint. She shot 10 of 15 from the field and contributed on both ends of the court. Kneepkens added 15 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, stepping up in critical moments to help Utah take control of the game. Her late third-quarter scoring burst, including a layup and a key 3-pointer, gave the Utes their first double-digit lead at 44-34.
The Utes excelled on the boards, out-rebounding Houston 56-26, and turned 19 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points. The frontcourt trio of Toure, Reese Ross, and Samantha Crispe each grabbed three offensive boards, while guard Ines Vieira added a team-high five offensive rebounds. Their relentless effort highlighted Utah’s focus on dominating inside, as the team outscored the Cougars 48-12 in the paint.
Houston (4-12, 0-5) displayed resilience, holding Utah to under 40% shooting in the first half and staying within five points at halftime. Laila Blair led the Cougars with 16 points, while their defense limited the Utes to 2-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half. However, Houston’s offensive struggles, particularly inside the arc where they shot just 19%, prevented them from sustaining their effort.
In the fourth quarter, Utah surged, outscoring Houston 24-8. The Cougars managed only two field goals in the period and shot 26% for the game. Kneepkens and Toure played pivotal roles in the final stretch, ensuring the Utes finished strong after their disappointing loss to Kansas State earlier in the week.
Maty Wilke and freshman Brooke Walker provided valuable contributions, combining for 18 points. Wilke added four rebounds and three assists, while Walker showcased her scoring ability off the bench.
Looking ahead, Utah faces a challenging road trip with games against Baylor on Tuesday and No. 11 TCU on Friday. These matchups will test the Utes as they seek to build on their strong conference start.