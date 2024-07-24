Utah assistant coach Josh Eilert ready for next season staying in Big 12
Josh Eilert came to Salt Lake City as a seasoned basketball coach with a robust track record. He made a significant transition to the Utah Runnin Utes basketball staff as an assistant under Craig Smith.
This move marks a new chapter in Eilert's career, where his extensive experience and coaching background will play a pivotal role in shaping the Utes' future. His journey to Utah is marked by years of dedication and success, particularly during his tenure at West Virginia University. He recently explained the difference with basketball in the Big 12.
"There's no layups in the Big 12," Eilert said. "It's a grind each and every night. The physically is huge in this league."
At West Virginia, Eilert was an integral part of the coaching staff, contributing to the Mountaineers' consistent performance in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference. His expertise in player development, game strategy, and recruitment helped WVU maintain its status as a formidable force in college basketball. Eilert's ability to mentor players and foster their growth both on and off the court earned him a reputation as a respected and effective coach.
The Big 12 features some of the best road environments at the Power Five level. It's one of the key parts for the Runnin Utes going into the new conference this year. Eilert knows how the hype can be a major factor.
"It's the passion and the fan bases... It's a different level," Eilert noted. "It makes it so hard to win on the road, but it makes is so fun to be a part of it."
Transitioning to Utah, Eilert brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective. His familiarity with the demands of high-stakes college basketball will be invaluable to the Utes as they aim to elevate their performance in the first year away from the Pac-12 Conference. Eilert's commitment to excellence and his strategic mindset are expected to complement the existing coaching staff, providing a boost to the team's overall dynamics.
Also, Eilert's recruiting strength is anticipated to be a significant asset for Utah. His connections and keen eye for talent will aid in attracting top-tier players to the program, thereby strengthening the team's roster. Eilert's approach to building strong, cohesive units will be crucial in fostering a winning culture within the team. His contributions will undoubtedly play a key role in their journey.