Utah basketball acquires talented JUCO transfer
The Utah Runnin' Utes are getting some more help in the frontcourt.
Joshua Hayes, a talented 6-foot-10 forward from Gainesville, Florida, has committed to Utah, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Hayes will join Alex Jensen's squad after spending the 2024-25 campaign at Northwest Florida State College, a junior college located in Niceville, Florida, where he averaged 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29 appearances with the Raiders. He was previously committed to Appalachian State as a class of 2023 recruit from Gainesville High School.
The addition of Hayes brings Utah's total roster count to 13 players — including 10 newcomers — for the 2025-26 campaign. He'll mix in with a frontcourt rotation featuring 6-foot-9 Babacar Faye, 6-foot-9 Keanu Dawes and 6-foot-8 James Okonwko.
Hayes adds size and versatility to Utah's frontcourt at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds with the ability to spread the floor. He knocked down 57.8% of his field goal attempts last season, including 47.4% from 3-point range. Most of his damage is done in the painted area, though Hayes' strong handle also allows him to create space from beyond the arc on occasion.
Hayes played in eight games with Appalachian State as a freshman during the 2023-24 campaign. His season-high 18 points against Central Penn marked the second-most points scored in a single game by an Appalachian State freshman. Hayes also had 12 rebounds and four blocked shots that game, as the Mountaineers rolled to a 111-35 victory.