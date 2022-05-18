Skip to main content
Utah Basketball adds small forward Luka Tarlac for 2022-23 season

Utah Basketball added small forward Luka Tarlac as the fourth signee of the 2022-23 season.

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith watches his team in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Utah Basketball added small forward Luka Tarlac as the fourth signee of the 2022-23 season.

The University of Utah Men’s Basketball program announced this afternoon that small forward Luka Tarlac will join the team this coming season.

Utes coach Craig Smith believes that the 6’8”, 210-pound freshman will have an immediate impact on the team.

“He plays fast and he plays physical and has an excellent feel for the game on both ends of the floor,” Smith said. “Luka also has tremendous versatility and will impact winning in a great way.”

Tarlac joins fellow countryman Lazar Stefanovic as the second Serbian on the team.

Tarlac spent the past two seasons with a U-19 team affiliated with Partizan, who plays in the Serbian A League. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season.

He also played for the Serbian national team in the U-16 program, and played for Partizan’s U-18 team in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

His father, Dragan Tarlac, was taken by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the 1995 NBA Draft, 31st overall. He played 43 games for the Bulls in 2000-01, averaging 2.4 points per game.

