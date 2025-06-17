Utah basketball reached out to 4-star recruit in 2027 class
The Utah men's basketball program shifted its attention toward some of the top prospects in the 2027 class over the weekend.
As recruiting restrictions lifted on high school sophomores Sunday, allowing them to make direct contact with college coaches and vice versa, the Runnin' Utes saw an opportunity to lay the groundwork with four-star recruit DeMarcus Henry.
Henry, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry and brother of Ohio State football commit Chris Henry Jr., told Recruits Zone that he heard from Utah after the initial contact period began.
Henry transferred to Mater Dei High School (California) following one season at Withrow High School (Ohio). The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the 22-9 Monarchs this past season.
Henry was graded by 247Sports Composite as a four-star and the No. 52 recruit nationally in the class of 2027. ESPN ranked him as the No. 4 prospect from the state of California and the No. 11 small forward.
Ohio State, Oregon and UNLV extended offers to Henry prior to the contact period. His brother committed to play football for the Buckeyes in July 2023 as a five-star and a top-three wide receiver in the 2026 class.
Chris Henry Sr. played five seasons for the Bengals, hauling in 119 catches for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns from 2005-09.