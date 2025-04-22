Utah basketball transfer Zach Keller commits to Utah State

✍️ 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞



Welcome to the family @ZachKeller19 🤘



➡️ https://t.co/DIZmgBab5Z pic.twitter.com/9EOJgseacH