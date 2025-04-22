Utah basketball transfer Zach Keller commits to Utah State
Utah men's basketball transfer Zach Keller has committed to Utah State for his fourth season of college hoops, the school announced on Monday.
The 6-foot-10 Keller is set to join the Aggies after spending the past season with the Utes, the team he transferred to last offseason following two years at Wake Forest. Keller made 28 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while logging 9.9 minutes per contest.
Keller shot an efficient 56.1% (32-of-57) from the field and 40.0% (6-of-15) from 3-point range as a junior. He scored a season-high 12 points while shooting 6-of-7 from the floor against Texas Tech on Jan. 4. Keller scored eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 from the field in Utah's narrow 86-84 loss to Butler in the College Basketball Crown on March 31.
Prior to joining the Utes, Keller spent the first two seasons of his career with the Demon Deacons. He appeared in 44 games and made 14 starts during his time in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he averaged 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.
A native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Keller starred at ThunderRidge High School. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked high school player in the state of Colorado according to 247Sports. Keller also earned a McDonald's All-American nomination and was named first team All-State and the Colorado 5A Player of the Year as a senior.
Keller was one of 12 Utah players from last season's 16-17 to enter the transfer portal this spring.