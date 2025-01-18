Utah Basketball will have special 'Moment of Loudness' during BYU game
During Saturday’s highly anticipated rivalry matchup between the Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, a special ‘Moment of Loudness’ will be held to honor the memory of Cleadus Woodbury, a beloved member of the Utah Athletics family. This tribute will serve as a heartfelt acknowledgment of Cleadus’s profound impact on the university, athletics, and the broader community.
Cleadus Woodbury, a long-time administrator for Utah Athletics, was more than just a colleague to those who worked with him. He was a dedicated professional, a devoted husband to his wife, Lisa, and a loving father who built a home filled with warmth and support in Bountiful, Utah. Born and raised in his hometown, Cleadus’s connection to Bountiful was unwavering. He chose to remain there throughout his life, creating a lasting legacy of love, kindness, and service.
Known for his kindness and tireless efforts, Cleadus touched the lives of countless individuals at the University of Utah and beyond. His contributions to Utah Athletics were invaluable, and his loss leaves a void that will not soon be filled. To help his family during this challenging time, a GoFundMe page has been established, showcasing the outpouring of love and support from the community.
Saturday’s game is significant not only for its emotional tribute to Cleadus but also for the storied rivalry it represents. The Utes (10-6, 2-3) will host the Cougars (11-5, 2-3) in their first-ever Big 12 conference matchup, continuing a rivalry that has spanned 264 games. With BYU holding a narrow 134-130 all-time series advantage, the game is sure to bring intensity and passion to the court.
Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.