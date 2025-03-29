Utah cornerback Quimari Shemwell enters transfer portal
Utah’s cornerbacks room just got a little less crowded with Quimari Shemwell’s announcement, via on3.com, that he’s entering the transfer portal.
Shemwell’s decision was reported on Friday, just more than a week into spring drills.
He played in all 12 games as a freshman, both on defense and special teams. He made one special teams tackle against Colorado.
Shemwell was a three-star coming out of Long Beach Poly High and flipped from Arizona to Utah during his recruitment, according to on3.com.
The Utes return starters Smith Snowden and cornerback Elijah Davis. They added three transfer cornerbacks: Don Saunders from Texas A&M, Rock Caldwell from Garden City CC and Blake Cotton from UC Davis.
The Utes will have a total of 15 practices prior to the annual 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 19, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. They’re looking to rebound from a rough first season in the Big 12, when they finished 5-7 overall and just 2-7 in conference play.