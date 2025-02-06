Utah cruises past Colorado for scrappy 72-59 win
Utah extended Colorado’s woes in Big 12 play on Wednesday night, capturing a 72-59 victory at the Huntsman Center to keep the Buffaloes winless in conference action.
The Utes (13-9, 5-6 Big 12) were led by Gabe Madsen’s 17 points, highlighted by four three-pointers. Mason Madsen, Gabe’s twin brother, added 10 points off the bench, while Lawson Lovering contributed 12 points and six rebounds against his former team. Rounding out the double-digit scorers for Utah was Ezra Ausar with 10 points and seven boards.
Despite the uneven flow of the game, the Utes carried a 32-20 lead into halftime, and briefly looked poised to put the contest out of reach. However, Colorado (9-13, 0-11 Big 12) fought back in the second half behind Bangot Dak’s efficient scoring, narrowing the gap to 48-46 with just over eight minutes remaining. Assane Diop’s free throws kept Colorado close, but a clutch three-pointer from Gabe Madsen with just over four minutes to play helped Utah rebuild its momentum and secure the win.
Throughout the night, both teams struggled from the field, and Utah’s free-throw shooting left plenty to be desired. The Utes finished a disappointing 18-of-35 from the line, prompting frustrated reactions from the home crowd.
However, in a season filled with ups and downs, Utah managed enough timely baskets and defensive stops to hold on. The victory marks the Utes’ fifth win in their last eight outings, but they remain in search of more consistent play to solidify their footing within the new-look Big 12.
For Colorado, the struggles continue. Having dropped 11 straight, the Buffaloes are on pace for their worst conference season since going 0-14 in the Big 8 back in 1985-86. With five of their remaining nine games against ranked teams, the climb to a first Big 12 win looks daunting.
Utah visits West Virginia on Saturday, hoping improved offense and free-throw shooting can turn this result into momentum.