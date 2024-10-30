Utah defeats CSU Pueblo 98-67 in preseason exhibition
Utah men's basketball fans got an exciting preview of the 2024-25 Runnin' Utes during their exhibition game against CSU Pueblo, where Utah claimed a commanding 98-67 victory at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. This game allowed Utah to showcase its depth and set the tone for a promising season ahead.
The first half saw both teams finding their rhythm, with the Thunderwolves hitting 48.1% from the field, closely matched by Utah’s 46.5% shooting. Utah’s lineup showed versatility early on, with 10 of its 15 players contributing in the opening frame. Notably, Mason Madsen set the pace, scoring 10 points with two successful three-point shots.
Hunter Erickson led all scorers with an impressive 17 points on efficient 6-of-7 shooting, including five three-pointers. Madsen continued to excel, finishing the game with 15 points on 4-of-9 from beyond the arc in his Utah debut. Ezra Ausar added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in just 17 minutes, while Gabe Madsen contributed with 13 points and four steals, showing his defensive skills.
"I'm really happy with the second half especially," Utes head coach Craig Smith said after the game. "I thought we had our moment in the first half, but these early season games we just have a newness to us."
Utah’s offensive power was matched by solid team play, finishing with 26 assists and only 13 turnovers. Defensively, the Utes held CSU Pueblo to just 7-of-20 from three-point range and forced 26 turnovers, setting a standard for defensive intensity.
The highlight of the game came when Madsen and Erickson ignited an 18-2 run with a series of three-pointers and a monster dunk by Erickson. With a comfortable lead, Smith gave every available player a chance to hit the court and cleared the bench.
Utah will officially start its season on November 4 against Alcorn State, looking to build on the momentum from this impressive exhibition performance.