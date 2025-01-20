Utah dropped from AP Top 25 Women's Basketball poll, top eight unchanged
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team was dropped from the AP Top 25 rankings on Monday following a challenging week that included losses to No. 25 Baylor and No. 9 TCU. Head coach Gavin Petersen’s squad, now 13-5 on the season, fell short during one of the toughest stretches of their Big 12 schedule. Despite their absence from the rankings, the Utes received votes, reflecting their competitive potential as the schedule eases in the coming weeks.
The top eight teams in the nation remained unchanged, with UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame, USC, and LSU comprising the top five. Among them, UCLA and LSU are the last two undefeated teams in the country, setting the standard for the season. Within the Big 12, TCU and No. 10 Kansas State emerged as the conference's leading teams, underlining the difficulty of Utah's recent matchups.
Looking ahead, the Utes aim to rebound and capitalize on their opportunities to strengthen their postseason resume. They remain in the Beehive State this week for two crucial games. On Wednesday, they host Kansas at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+, offering a chance to regain momentum on their home court. Later in the week, the Utes travel to Provo for a rivalry matchup against BYU on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Both games present winnable opportunities for Utah to rebuild confidence and improve their standing within the Big 12.
Following this week, Utah’s path to March Madness includes just one ranked opponent—No. 16 West Virginia—on Feb. 26, providing a manageable slate to close out the regular season. With some of their toughest challenges behind them, the Utes are well-positioned to regroup and make a late-season push for tournament consideration. The team’s resilience and ability to learn from recent losses will be key as they navigate the final weeks of the season.