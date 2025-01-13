Utah drops in latest AP Top 25 Women's Basketball poll following win over Houston
The Utah women’s basketball team experienced a week of highs and lows, reflected in their drop to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings following a tough road loss to Kansas State.
The 11th-ranked Wildcats dominated Utah in a 71-47 blowout, highlighting areas for improvement for the Utes. However, the team rebounded in impressive fashion, securing a decisive 69-42 victory over the Houston Cougars at home, improving their overall record to 13-3.
Head coach Gavin Petersen praised his team’s resilience after the win over Houston, saying, “Great bounce-back win after a tough loss to K-State. We had to get back to the drawing board and attack. It took us a little while, but I’m proud of our effort.” The Utes displayed a strong defensive performance and better execution on offense, with Mayé Touré leading the way. Touré recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, showcasing her dominance in the paint. Gianna Kneepkens also delivered an all-around performance, contributing 15 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.
Kneepkens emphasized the importance of mental toughness in the wake of the Kansas State loss. “We just have to have the mindset that ‘I believe in myself, and my teammates and every shot is going in,’” she said. Reflecting on the loss, she added, “We started missing shots and got tight. We had to switch up our mindset to focus on the little things and not hyper-focusing on our missed shots.”
Looking ahead, the Utes face a challenging road trip, starting with Baylor on Tuesday night and followed by a matchup against No. 10 TCU on Jan. 18. TCU, currently the Big 12’s top team with a 17-1 record, will provide another test for Utah as they aim to solidify their position in the rankings.
The Utes return home to the Huntsman Center on Jan. 22 to host the Kansas Jayhawks, hoping to continue their strong form and maintain momentum in a competitive season.