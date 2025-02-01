Utah escapes with 67-58 win over Arizona after blowing 18-point lead
Utah women’s basketball secured a hard-fought 67-58 victory over Arizona, overcoming a late surge by the Wildcats to maintain their strong position in the Big 12 standings. The Utes, now 16-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play, displayed resilience and poise in the final minutes, preventing what could have been a devastating collapse after surrendering an 18-point lead.
Utah’s Fast Start and Arizona’s Comeback
The game began with Gianna Kneepkens setting the tone, scoring Utah’s first seven points. The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams unable to create separation, ending the period tied at 13. However, Utah seized control late in the second quarter, thanks to a critical 9-0 run fueled by three-pointers from Kneepkens and Matyson Wilke. Their defensive intensity also played a role, as the Utes held Arizona without a field goal for the final four minutes of the half, heading into the locker room with a 34-24 advantage.
Utah extended that lead in the third quarter, quickly pushing ahead by 18 points. Kneepkens and Mayé Touré combined to spark an 8-0 run that had Utah seemingly in full control. However, Arizona responded in dramatic fashion. The Wildcats clamped down defensively, forcing Utah into a prolonged scoring drought. Utah went over five minutes without a point, and Arizona capitalized with an 11-0 run of their own, cutting the lead to just seven entering the fourth quarter.
The momentum remained with Arizona early in the final period, as the Wildcats continued their aggressive play. They took their first lead since the opening quarter with just over seven minutes to play, forcing Utah into a desperate situation. The Utes, however, regrouped and responded with their own 9-0 run, reclaiming control in the closing minutes. Jenna Johnson delivered the dagger, drilling a clutch three-pointer with under a minute remaining to push Utah’s lead back to five. Free throws sealed the win as the Utes survived Arizona’s late push.
Key Performances
Kneepkens was the driving force behind Utah’s victory, finishing with 28 points while shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Wilke added 14 points, and Johnson contributed 10 points, including the crucial three-pointer in crunch time. Mayé Touré dominated the boards, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds while also providing three blocks on the defensive end.
Statistical Breakdown
Utah shot efficiently, hitting 48.9% from the field compared to Arizona’s 38.3%. While the Utes struggled at times from beyond the arc (7-of-21, 33.3%), they made up for it at the free-throw line, converting 16-of-23 attempts. Their rebounding advantage (38-29) and superior ball movement (15 assists to Arizona’s 12) also played key roles in securing the win.
Looking Ahead
The victory keeps Utah in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings as they prepare for a tough road test against Texas Tech on February 5. If the Utes can build on this performance while addressing their struggles handling defensive pressure, they’ll remain a contender in the conference race.