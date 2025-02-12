Utah falls apart in final minutes for 85-75 loss to Cincinnati
Utah suffered a frustrating 85-75 loss to Cincinnati after staying competitive for most of the game. The Utes played well for a majority of the contest but fell apart in the closing stretch, allowing the Bearcats to pull away in the final moments. With the loss, Utah drops to 13-11 overall and 5-8 in Big 12 play, with tough matchups against Kansas and Kansas State looming.
Gabe Madsen was a major factor in keeping Utah in the game, scoring 28 points on an efficient night—until he went cold late. He shot 10-of-26 from the field, but his seven consecutive misses in the final minutes left the Utes struggling to close the gap.
The second half saw Utah open strong, tying the game multiple times thanks to key shots from Madsen, Mike Sharavjamts, and Lawson Lovering. However, the Bearcats answered quickly, building a 64-57 lead with just over 11 minutes to play.
Despite a late push from Utah, which included a game-tying layup from Caleb Dawes with four minutes left, Cincinnati’s Josh Reed hit a floater, and a critical three-pointer off an offensive rebound extended the lead to 77-72. A costly turnover by Hunter Erickson and two free throws from Cincinnati sealed Utah’s fate.
Utah's Gianna Kneepkens hits 'rare air' midway through the season
The loss underscores Utah’s struggles in closing out games, particularly on the road in Big 12 play. With Kansas coming up next on Feb. 15 at the Huntsman Center, the Utes will need to regroup quickly.
The last meeting between the programs in 2014 was a close battle, but Utah will need a stronger finish if they hope to upset the Jayhawks this time around.